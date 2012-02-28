WATCH: Here's The Crazy Crash Involving A Truck That Brought The Daytona 500 To A Halt

As if this year’s Daytona 500 wasn’t strange enough, we get a wreck involving a truck carrying jet fuel that was just trying to dry the track.



During a caution, Juan Pablo Montoya was trying to catch up to the pack when his car lost control and slammed into a truck carrying 200 pounds of jet fuel for an engine being used to dry the track.

The resulting crash ultimately erupted into a fireball leading to a red flag. It appeared that everybody involved escaped without injury.

Here’s the video…



