Wall trampoline may soon be one of the newest extreme sports featured on the X-Games.



The tricks gymnasts perform leaping off walls and ledges and bouncing of a trampoline look more like a Cirque du Soleil number than a sports discipline. What do you think?

Watch the clip below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.