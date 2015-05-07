Watch the CEO of Howard Hughes Corp sing a duet with Vanessa Williams

A swanky party hosted by Boys & Girls Harbour in New York City brought together some big names from the arts, entertainment and finance industries Wednesday night. The 2015 Salute to Achievement event featured Bill Ackman, famed architect Frank Gehry, music executive Lyor Cohen and film producer Steve Tisch — along with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Hudson and others.

The highlight of the night might be when Howard Hughes Corp CEO David R. Weinreb performed this jazzy duet with Grammy-nominated singer and former Miss America, Vanessa Williams. Check the video:

On its website, Boys & Girls Harbour says its mission is to “empower children and their families to become full, productive participants in society through educational, cultural enrichment.”

