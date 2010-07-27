Watch The Cast Of The Jersey Shore Ring The Opening Bell

Mark Haines is funny.

This morning, the cast of the Jersey Shore rang the opening bell.Watch the video below.



CNBC’s Mark Haines was watching the event with Erin Burnett, trying not to say anything “inappropriate,” so this is all they got out of him:

Haines: These people are not from New Jersey. They’re from other places who came to the Jersey Shore for the summer. But they are not from New Jersey. Have I made that clear?

But apparently Haines opened up a little (probably off camera) about JWOWW, one of the cast members with larger .. assets: “She’s heavily invested in silicon valley.” (Thanks to @carney.)

And they did try to get an interview with the cast, but the Jersey Shore handlers wouldn’t allow it.

Haines: We often interview the ringers of the bell. However, the Jersey Shore cast handlers are not permitting them to talk. They’re allowed to stand and smile, but they’re not allowed to talk.



