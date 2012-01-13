WATCH: Things Are Getting Rowdy At The MLS Draft

The NFL draft has Jets fans. And apparently the MLS Draft has Sporting KC.



Today was the MLS Superdraft — yes, Superdraft — and when it came time for the hometown team to make their selection in the first round, The Blue Army supporters of Sporting Kansas City went crazy. Well, it was as crazy as you can get at an MLS Draft that was held in the conference room of the local conference centre.

Here is the video. The best view of The Blue Army comes at the 2:11 mark…



