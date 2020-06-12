Watch the big PlayStation 5 reveal right here

- The PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-generation game console, will finally be revealed in a presentation on June 11 that Sony is touting as “a look at the future of gaming on PS5.”
- As of early June, the console remains shrouded in mystery: We’ve only seen the PS5 gamepad, a logo for the console, and a tech demo of its graphical prowess.
- The video presentation begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, and you can watch it below!
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.