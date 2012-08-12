Here Are The Highlights Of Paul Ryan's VP Acceptance Speech

Mitt Romney officially announced Paul Ryan as his Vice Presidential running mate this morning.



Romney introduced Ryan as his VP pick at a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin — where Paul Ryan was born and still resides with his family.

There were a lot of great moments from Paul Ryan’s VP acceptance speech, including Mitt Romney introducing Ryan as “the next President of the United States” and Ryan’s jab at Obama’s “you didn’t build that” line.

Watch the best parts of Paul Ryan’s VP acceptance speech below:

And find out everything you need to know about Paul Ryan HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.