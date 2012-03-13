WATCH: The Best Looking Latte Is Crowned In New York

The prettiest latte was selected at the Coffee Fest Latte Art Championships in New York today.



The winning design, executed by a Hong Kong barista, was judged on aesthetic beauty, definition, colour infusion, degree of difficulty and creativity, and speed.

No props are used to create the beverage, and taste does not factor in the score.

Watch below how the prettiest late was made.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.