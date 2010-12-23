WATCH: The Best 15 Minutes Obama Has Had Since The Inauguration

President Obama spent a pretty glorious 15 minutes this morning repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell in front of a loud and emotional audience.



It’s arguably the nicest 15 minutes Obama has had since being inaugurated (admittedly the barrier wasn’t all that high), which I guess is what happens when you not only stand on the right side of history but also make official the will of the majority of the country.

Watch below. And enjoy it while it lasts. Based on the rhetoric coming from the GOP the next two years may be even more contentious than the last.



