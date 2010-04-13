Watch The Awesome Interactive Trailer For Iron Man 2

Marvel has released an interactive trailer for their upcoming Iron Man 2 film. Throughout the trailer, viewers can bring up character descriptions, behind-the-scenes video, and even play some sort of racing game (though it’s still a work-in-progress).



If the Iron Man sequel performs well at the box office next month, expect more interactive trailers to take off for high budget films.

The viral marketing for the Iron Man sequel first began with “Stark Expo 2010” and the launch of the “AccuTech” website.



