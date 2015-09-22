WATCH: The Australian Defence Force deploys airstrikes on IS targets in the Middle East

The Defence Force has released footage of the RAAF conducting airstrikes on a number of IS targets in the Middle East.

The video shows before and after images of different locations destroyed by F/A-18A Hornets, using precision guided weapons, as part of Operation ORKA.

“[The Hornets] struck a facility used to store weapons and house Daesh fighters … loss of this facility disrupted Daesh’s ability to defend the immediate area and provide logistics support throughout the area,” the DoD says introducing the footage.

“Many Considerations are made when conducting strikes in built up areas. Built up areas, such as towns, are areas in which it is important to be extremely accurate with intelligence gathering to prevent collateral damage to neighbouring properties or innocent parties.”

This includes the precision guided weapons, which are fitted with a guidance system or seeker that controls the guidance fins that allows the weapon to “fly” to the target.

“The pilot will either programme the GPS co-ordinates of the target into the bomb or use a laser on the aircraft to designate the exact target. The bomb then controls itself to hit the precise laser dot or GPS co-ordinates. Both of these techniques result in an extremely high degree of bomb accuracy.”

See it here.

Operation OKRA is the Australian Defence Force’s contribution to the international effort to combat the IS threat in Iraq.

Six hundred ADF personnel have been deployed to the Middle East as part of the operation.

The aircrafts involved in the mission include F/A-18F Super Hornets, a KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport and an E-7A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.

This recent airstrikes follow a report from US Central Command last week that confirmed Australian fighter jets had conducted their first airstrikes against IS in Syria. Read more on that here.

