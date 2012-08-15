WATCH: The 100 Greatest Maniacal Laughs In Film History

Master YouTube video editor James Chapman has put together 100 clips of the most memorable maniacal movie laughs throughout film history.



With the tagline “Some good, some bad. All insane” Chapman starts with “Batman and Robin” and works his way up to “The Muppets.”

To see an entire list of the films used, click here.

Watch the below video, it may make you laugh—or cry.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

