Margaret Thatcher's Controversial State Funeral Is Happening Right Now

Today sees the state funeral for former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.



Before it even begun, it’s proven incredibly controversial. The BBC reports that over 4,000 extra police officers had to be brought in to central London today, and the total cost for the funeral has been reported as over £10 million ($15 million).

Despite this, the streets of central London certainly look packed with well-wishers hoping to see her funeral procession:

Either way, it looks set to be a huge event. We’ve embedded live-video below from the Telegraph. The event starts at 9am GMT (5am EST):

