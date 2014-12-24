Texas A&M Just Imploded Its Football Stadium To Make Room For Over 102,000 Aggies Fans Next Season

The west side of Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field was imploded to make room for $US450 million in football stadium improvements. The updated west side of the Aggie stadium will include new suites and premium areas for fans, the Hall of Champions and upgraded TV broadcast facilities.

The redevelopment is expected to be finished in time for the 2015 football season, pushing Kyle Field seating capacity above 102,500.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

