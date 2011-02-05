WATCH: Texans Butcher The Names Of Wisconsin Cities

Milwaukee-based paper the Journal Sentinel is in Dallas to cover the Packers’ eventual Super Bowl win over the Steelers.



They decided to let some of the locals try and pronounce some of Wisconsin’s obscure city names. They failed.

And despite the fact that the names have American Indian origins, these people manage to recite them like they are Japanese cities:



This post originally appeared at The Blaze

