Terrell Suggs To Skip Bayless: 'Don't Be A D-Bag'

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was on ESPN2’s First Take Monday morning to discuss his team’s close loss to the Super Bowl-bound New England Patriots.



Suggs got a bit riled up after the often-hated-upon Skip Bayless misconstrued his comments. Bayless and Suggs have done battle a few times before, but see what caused ESPN’s most polarising on-air personality to tell the All-Pro linebacker to “watch [his] language” (via The Legend of Cecilio Guante).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.