Terrell Owens' Indoor Football Debut Included His First Touchdown Since 2010

It is not a good time in the life of Terrell Owens. In addition to losing $80 million and having “no friends,” now comes word (via RealtyTrac.com) that Owens has lost two of his condos to foreclosure.



But for a few hours this weekend, Owens got back to doing what he does best, catching passes and scoring touchdowns. In his debut for Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League, Owens caught just three passes, but all three were touchdowns.

Here’s the video…



