Watch Ted Cruz tell a nasty joke about Joe Biden

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has a snarky joke about Vice President Joe Biden incorporated into his presidential campaign’s stump speech.

It goes like this: “Joe Biden.” That’s it.

Cruz explained the zinger while speaking before a conservative New Hampshire group last Friday. Video of his speech was posted over the weekend by the right-leaning blog Granite Grok.

“Vice President Joe Biden,” Cruz said, pausing. “You know the nice thing? You don’t need a punchline.”

Cruz urged his audience to try his joke for themselves at a social gathering.

“The next time you go to a party, just walk up to somebody. Say, ‘Vice President Joe Biden.’ And close your mouth. They will crack up laughing,” he promised.

Biden, who says he’s looking at his own 2016 presidential bid, is well known for his gaffes and social faux pas. Last month, he drew headlines by suggesting his friendship with Wilmington, Delaware, cab drivers was symbolic of his great relationship with the broader Somali-American community.

However, Cruz decided to needle Biden for suggesting warning shots from a shotgun are an effective way to defend one’s home.

“Vice President Joe Biden said, ‘If anyone attacks your house, just go outside with a double-barreled shotgun and fire both barrels in the air. Now, that is very, very good advice,” Cruz said, again pausing for effect, “if it so happens that you’re being attacked by a flock of geese.”

Watch Cruz’s full speech below. (His Biden jokes begin about 15 minutes in.)

