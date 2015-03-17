Watch Ted Cruz startle a small child

Likely presidential candidate and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shocked a toddler while stumping in New Hampshire this weekend.

After Cruz declared “the whole world is in fire,” three-year-old Julie Trent seemed to be startled and interrupted his speech for confirmation.

“The world’s on fire?” she inquired.

Cruz, who has used the line before, doubled down before pivoting to a softer tone.

“The world is on fire. Yes! Your world is on fire,” he told her. “But you know what? Your mummy’s here — and everyone’s here — to make sure that the world you grow up in is even better.”

Watch below — the interaction begins about 40 seconds in:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

According to The Hill, however, the girl’s mother disputed the idea that Cruz had frightened the child.

“As a huge Ted Cruz supporter, both my husband and myself, I said to her: ‘He will be the one to put that fire out,'” said the mother, Michelle Trant. “So she looked at him as he was a hero.”

(via Mediaite)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.