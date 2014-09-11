Ted Cruz Got Booed Off The Stage At A Christian Event After Praising Israel

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) had a rough time Wednesday night as he was booed off the stage at an event after apparently offering his unabashed support for Israel.

Video flagged by The Blaze captured the final part of Cruz’s speech to a group called “In Defence of Christians,” which reportedly focuses on protecting Christian minorities throughout the Middle East. Cruz can be seen interrupting his address to confront the unruly crowd directly.

“I must say that I’m saddened to say that some here — not all here, but some here — are so consumed with hate,” Cruz tells the audience as they shout back. “If you will not stand with Israel and the Jews, then I will not stand with you. Thank you and God bless you.”

After the event, Cruz released a lengthy statement condemning the “ignorance and bigotry” present at the Wednesday gathering.

“When I spoke in strong support of Israel and the Jewish people, who are being persecuted and murdered by the same vicious terrorists who are also slaughtering Christians, many Christians in the audience applauded. But, sadly, a vocal and angry minority of attendees at the conference tried to shout down my expression of solidarity with Israel. They cannot shout down the truth. And we should not shy away from expressing the truth, even in the face of — especially in the face of — ignorance and bigotry,” Cruz said.

Cruz, a potential 2016 presidential contender, went on to directly accuse at least some of those who booed him of anti-Semitism.

“I came to this event tonight to help shine a light on the tragic persecution and slaughter of Christians by ISIS and Islamic radicals throughout the Middle East. American leaders have been far too silent as to this horrific evil,” he continued. “But bigotry and hatred have no place in this discussion. Anti-Semitism is a corrosive evil, and it reared its ugly head tonight.”

Watch the partial video of the speech below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.