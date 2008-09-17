Tech Investors Flock To Google, HP, eBay; Bail On Dell, Apple

Wall Street’s wild ride — financials blowing up, Dell (DELL) sounding warning bells, oil dropping — means different things for different tech companies. At midday, Google (GOOG), HP (HPQ), and eBay (EBAY) were doing well, while Dell, Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL) were suffering.



Refresh this page for live (delayed) updates. (And click on the companies for today’s charts.)

