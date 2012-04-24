WATCH: Take A Wild Sideways Drive With A Drifting Champion

Drifting.



What began as a bunch of kids driving modified Toyotas and Nissans up hillsides in Japan has turned into a full-fledged sport with worldwide appeal. Basically, the point is to get a car as sideways as possible and generate as much smoke off the rear tires as you can without going off course.

Last week at the Speed Dream Ride, there was one event that I was looking forward to far more than any other: One lap of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca next to Tanner Foust in his Ford Mustang.

For those of you who don’t know Tanner Foust, he is a drifting champion, rally champion, X-Games champion, world record holder, stunt driver, and one of the hosts of Top Gear America.

Overall, he’s just one cool dude and an amazing driver. He also burns through tires. A new set was needed every three or four laps.

I strapped a GoPro HD camera to my helmet for my run with Tanner so you could see what I saw. This is one of the most fun experiences I have ever had in a car.

Disclosure: I have to send a big thanks to Speed for flying me to the Dream Ride to participate with the lucky winners. I can’t lie; These were three pretty awesome days.

Burn some rubber with us below:

