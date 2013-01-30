Watch Grandparents Get Tattoos, Dirty Dance, And Eat Doritos Tacos In Taco Bell's Hilarious Super Bowl Spot

When Taco Bell released its Super Bowl ad teaser, “Grandpa Goes Wild,” in which 87-year-old Bernie Goldblatt gets involved in a low speed electric scooter race with the po-po after breaking into a football stadium, we knew we’d be in for quite the ride for the fast food chain’s real commercial.



Now, five days before the Super Bowl, Taco Bell and its agency Deutsch LA released its 60-second “Viva Young” big game spot … and it doesn’t disappoint.

To the tune of Fun’s “We Are Young” en español, which translates to “Nosotros Somos Jovenes,” Goldblatt and his crew of geriatric hooligans bust out of the retirement home for a night of debauchery. They break into pools, go clubbing, dirty dance, hook up in bathrooms, get tattoos, and of course eat lots and lots of Tacos for their fourth meal.

While we’ve seen old people embracing their inner youth in television campaigns before — remember the days of Boost Mobile? — Taco Bell’s direction and execution brings an old concept new life.

Watch the ad below:

