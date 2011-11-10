WATCH: Swedish Companies Develop A Way For Blind Athletes To Play Soccer

Swedish advertising agency Akestam Holst together with technology company Society 46 and tracking firm Tracab have developed a way for the visually impaired to play soccer.



The joint project, dubbed the Sound of Football, uses technology allowing players to use their ears, rather than their eyes, to play the game.

The video below shows the system, which uses iPhones to create different sounds representing different parts of the game. It doesn’t exactly make for elite sport, but it’s still a pretty cool innovation.

In fact, one of the blind players who tried out the system described it as being “fun-bloody-tastic!”

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

