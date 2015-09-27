How to watch the 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse live online tonight

Tonight — Sunday, Sept. 27 — you can see the first “supermoon” total lunar eclipse in 30 years.

The moon will turn red, which is normal for a lunar eclipse, but this rare event will be bigger and brighter than those of the past few decades. That’s because the eclipse will coincide with a supermoon — a “very rare” alignment that won’t happen again until 2033.

Check this map to see if you live where the eclipse will be visible. If you don’t live in a visible region, or a big city with too many tall obstructions or a lot of light pollution, bookmark this page.

The online observatory Slooh has a live webcast of the event starting at 8 p.m. EDT:



If that’s not working for some reason, NASA is also live-streaming the eclipse starting at 8 p.m. EDT:



The total lunar eclipse starts at 10:11 p.m. EDT, peaks around 10:47 p.m. EDT, and lasts until 11:23 p.m. EDT. You can use TimeAndDate.com to look up the exact time for your region.

In the meantime, click here to learn why a lunar eclipse makes the moon appear red, what a supermoon is, and why it will make the event appear larger and brighter than normal.

Or if you’re planning on actually photographing the astronomical event, we’ve also rounded up some tips on how to watch and take great photos.

Are you taking photos of the total lunar eclipse? We’d love to share them! Please email your favourite highest-resolution images to [email protected] with a full credit, a link to your site or profile (if you’d like), and explicit permission for us to use your work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.