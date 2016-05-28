A hilarious GIF shows what it really looks like when your favourite superheroes jump

Disney/Marvel Behind the scenes of ‘Captain America: Civil War.’

Today’s superhero movies are heavily CGI’d — convincing viewers that men can fly, and crush cars like soda cans.

But without CGI, superheroes are just mere mortals.

Twitter user Kate Grey recently posted a GIF compilation that goes behind the scenes of some recent superhero movies. Stripped of the power of CGI, our heroes’ dramatic leaps seem a lot less epic.

Superhero jumps before CGI are very cute. pic.twitter.com/OK6eHS4z5V

— Kate Grey (@hownottodraw) May 9, 2016

The tweet, which went viral, features clips from the Thor movies, “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Through what was likely a combination of stuntwork and special effects, these ended up looking a lot more convincing in the final product.

Just look at the one leap in “Captain America: Civil War” before CGI:





And post-production:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.