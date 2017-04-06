These magnets attract with so much force they crush anything in their way

A UK company has recorded super strong magnets in slow motion crushing everyday items.
Magnet Expert Ltd used two powerful neodymium magnets to crush an iPhone, a cup of Rainbow drops, an apple, and a carton of Vimto.
These magnets have a direct pull force of 116kg but as they accelerate together this force rises.
The magnets used can be bought for £52.50 online, but they should only be handled by professionals due to their strength.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.