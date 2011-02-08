Watch The Super Bowl On Your iPhone...In 2015

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

We hope you’ve had your fill of advertisements for “live score updates” on your iPhone, because they might not be around for too much longer.



That’s because by 2015 the Super Bowl will be streaming live on iPhones, according to a press release from Adzookie.com which plans to handle advertising. CEO Romeo Mendoza explains, “Cell phones already outnumber television sets 5 to 1.”

We don’t think too many people are going to bypass watching the game on their huge HD TVs, but a streaming Super Bowl might be an attractive option for travellers.

