WATCH: TV Anchor Sue Simmons Really Doesn't Want To Leave WNBC

After a 32-year run at NBC’s flagship station, Friday night was Sue Simmons final broadcast alongside co-host Chuck Scarborough on WNBC.



As with most anchors’ goodbyes, the local New York affiliate put together a tribute video for the anchor.

The goodbye appeared particularly hard for Simmons, who claimed to have been crying for two weeks prior to her end at the show and made it clear it was not her choice to leave.

“This is it for me here at this station.” said Simmons. “[I] hope to be employed elsewhere at some point, even if it’s maybe just once a week.”

Simmons would have kept going, but Scarborough told her to wrap it up.

WNBC decided not to renew Simmons’ contract back in March 2012, while co-host Scarborough was granted another three years.

Watch the highlights from the broadcast below:

