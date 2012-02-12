WATCH: Suarez Inflames Racially Charged Situation; Sir Alex Wants Suarez Banned Permanently

Earlier this season, Luis Suarez of Liverpool F.C. was suspended for eight games after he used racist language against Manchester United defender Patrice Evra. Those two teams met again today, and Suarez managed to make a bad situation worse.



During the pre-game handshake, Suarez refused to shake Evra’s hand. Evra was noticeably upset and the match referee had to settle him down.

After the match, Evra could be seen taunting Suarez by celebrating Man U’s 2-1 victory in front of Suarez and cheering the crowd as Suarez walked off the pitch. There was also a report that the two players had to be separated in the tunnel at halftime.

The pre-game snub led Manchester United’s manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, to issue a very strong rebuke of Suarez…

“He’s a disgrace to Liverpool Football Club. That certain player should not be allowed to play for Liverpool again…I was really disappointed in that guy. It was terrible what he did.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.