WATCH: Stunning Human Kaleidoscope In Motion

Here is an absolutely gorgeous video of dancers creating a human kaleidoscope in an ad for the TEDxSummit earlier this year. (Scroll down for the clip.)



TED is a non-profit dedicated to Ideas Worth Spreading and focused on technology, design and entertainment.

The idea behind this campaign, produced by advertising agency WE ARE Pi, is to celebrate TED’s mission about “the power of x” to multiply great ideas. (via BuzzFeed)

The Power of X video campaign starts with a single dancer but it quickly unfolds to display impeccable choreography to simulate a kaleidoscope effect.

The constantly changing patterns in the video did not get any help from computer manipulations.

The effect was created with choreographing infinite arabesque sequences and mirrors.

A Parisian production agency created an 60 ft high mirrored prism over a moving floor that simulated the patters of a kaleidoscope.

The grand finale.

Watch the whole choreography in motion below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

