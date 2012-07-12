US

WATCH: Stunning Human Kaleidoscope In Motion

Kamelia Angelova

Here is an absolutely gorgeous video of dancers creating a human kaleidoscope in an ad for the TEDxSummit earlier this year. (Scroll down for the clip.)

TED is a non-profit dedicated to Ideas Worth Spreading and focused on technology, design and entertainment.

The idea behind this campaign, produced by advertising agency WE ARE Pi, is to celebrate TED’s mission about “the power of x” to multiply great ideas. (via BuzzFeed)

ted human kaleidoscope, one person

Photo: YouTube

The Power of X video campaign starts with a single dancer but it quickly unfolds to display impeccable choreography to simulate a kaleidoscope effect.

ted human kaleidoscope, people in red

Photo: YouTube

The constantly changing patterns in the video did not get any help from computer manipulations.

ted human kaleidoscope, red and black

Photo: YouTube

The effect was created with choreographing infinite arabesque sequences and mirrors.

ted human kaleidoscope, on black

Photo: YouTube

A Parisian production agency created an 60 ft high mirrored prism over a moving floor that simulated the patters of a kaleidoscope.

ted human kaleidoscope, on red

Photo: YouTube

The grand finale.

ted human kaleidoscope, final

Photo: YouTube

Watch the whole choreography in motion below:

