Watch Steve Smith make this incredible catch, and face-plant, against New Zealand

Steve Smith produced an outrageous one-handed catch to dismiss New Zealand’s BJ Watling at the SCG last night.

In replays, you can see Smith reach through the air in a full-length dive to grab the ball in his fingertips before securing it against his body and face-planting into the ground.

Watling was sent off the pitch for 6 from 13 balls.

Smith had scored 164 earlier in the day.

The wicket left New Zealand 4-140, chasing Australia’s total of 324 and the Kiwis eventually fell short by 68 runs.

See it in full here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFvdkmuvY7s

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.