Watch Steve Jobs's Frustration As He Promises Free iPhone Cases For All

Steve Jobs just apologized for the antenna issue with the new iPhone and promised free cases to alleviate the problem.



But contrition wasn’t the only emotion on display. He also wasn’t shy about sharing his frustration with the media for overhyping the issue. He spoke about it explicitly during the Q&A, but it was already pretty apparent as he announced the free case solution.

Check it out:



