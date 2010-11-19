Watch Steve Ballmer's Enthusiastic Opening Of A Microsoft Store

Steve Ballmer was on hand to open Microsoft’s seventh retail store today in Bellevue, Washington, right in Microsoft’s “backyard”.



There were big lines for the opening, but it seems like it’s mostly because Microsoft was giving away tickets to Miley Cyrus for the first 1,000 in line.

Todd Bishop of Tech Flash was on hand, and shot this fantastic video of Ballmer opening the store with plenty of gusto. (Ballmer shows up at :30, sticks his tongue out at 2:30.)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.