WATCH: Stephen Colbert Wants To Sell You A DIY Super PAC Kit

For the guy who has everything, and a strange desire to get into the election process, Stephen Colbert has a product for you.



On last night’s Colbert Report, he introduced the “Colbert Super PAC Super Fun Pack” for those aspiring to start a chapter of Colbert’s Super PAC, Americans for a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow.

It includes an instruction manual, a list of potential wealthy donors, and an FEC filing form. And tube socks, obviously.

Super PACs have long been a pet issue for Colbert. Creating his own Super PAC last year was his way of criticising their shady influence in presidential campaigns.

But he’s not joking about the Super Fun Pack. You can actually buy one on Colbert’s Super PAC website.

