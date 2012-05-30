Watch Stephen Colbert Tear Into Romney For Trump Coziness

After a two week hiatus, Stephen Colbert returned to television where he shed light on the blooming love affair between Mitt Romney and Donald Trump. The latest wave of Trump-fuelled “birtherism” along with the real estate tycoon’s beef with George Will is featured here. More importantly, Colbert does some key maths and figures out how Romney will climb to his goal of 50.1 per cent of the vote.



Watch the video below:

