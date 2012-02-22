Stephen Colbert Reveals The Real Reason His Show Was Suspended Last Week

Photo: screenshot

Fans suffering from Stephen Colbert withdrawal were relieved to see him back on “The Colbert Report” last night. The show was on a two-day hiatus last week after the host mysteriously canceled tapings without any explanation.



Monday evening, Colbert explained his abrupt disappearance from his late night show:

“Before we start the broadcast tonight, I just want to address my recent absence from the national conversation…Folks, there were some wild rumours about why I was gone.”

False reports that swirled the Internet included that the FCC canceled his show, that Colbert was announcing his presidential candidacy, that he offended the catholic church and that he was in rehab.

Joan Rivers provided the best laugh when she speculated the star took time off for an eyebrow lift. Really.

Although staying mum about his mum, Colbert did indeed suspend the taping of his show to attend to his 91-year-old mother as we reported Friday.

The usually private Colbert only had this to offer us on his mother:

“Having 11 children makes you tough as nails. Confidential to a lovely lady.”

Watch the clip below:

The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.