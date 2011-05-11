WATCH: Stephen Colbert Blasts Michigan's Emergency Manager Law

Photo: Courtesy of Comedy Central

The cash-strapped city of Benton Harbor, Mich., is back in the national media spotlight, thanks to Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert.Benton Harbor’s problems with its state-appointed emergency financial manager were the subject of “The Word” segment on last night’s Colbert Report. The “word”? Autocratic For The People.



To recap: Last month, Benton Harbor’s emergency financial manager stripped the city’s elected officials of all decision-making power, using the expanded authority granted under Michigan’s new emergency financial manager law.

The move sparked outcry from civil rights activists, who accused the state of violating the democratic rights of Benton Harbor’s majority-black population.

It appears Colbert agrees:

“Now, to make the city solvent, the state of Michigan appointed a guy named Joseph Harris, to be something called the emergency financial manager, or EFM, which I assume is pronounced, “F ‘Em.”

The whole segment is worth watching. Video below.



The Colbert Report

