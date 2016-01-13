Here comes Obama's final State of the Union speech...

President Barack Obama is set to give his final State of the Union address.

Obama is speaking Tuesday night to both chambers of Congress for the final State of the Union address of his presidential tenure.

Though State of the Union addresses are typically laundry lists of legislative and executive goals the president wants to accomplish in the following year, the president is expected to take a different approach this year.

Given the lack of big legislation on the horizon, Obama will give a more general address about his vision for the future of the nation.

“Tonight, I don’t want to focus on our past,” Obama said in a preview email released by the White House on Tuesday. “I want to focus on the future we can build together. I hope you’ll tune in.”

Watch the speech below, beginning at 9 p.m. ET, via the White House:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.