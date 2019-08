On December 21, 2015, SpaceX landed its first rocket. Since then, the company has landed 7 more rockets. We’ve created a montage so you can watch them all in 60 seconds.

Video and image courtesy of SpaceX.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.