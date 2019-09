Our favourite tutu’d duo is back for a month-long stint on “Ellen” and they’re starting off with a bang.



Watch the pint-sized Brits sing (and dance!) the addictive song of the moment, “Starships” by Nicki Minaj, below.

video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player

Now watch the girls get a big surprise from fairy godmother Ellen:

video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player

