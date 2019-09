Photo: Courtesy of Toots Sweet

Bachmann fans are nothing if not enthusiastic. As evidence, check out this cover of the 1975 Bachman-Turner Overdrive classic.”This song goes out to the lady with the red, white and blue eyes.” We’re not sure if that’s a compliment.



Watch the video below.

h/t Andrew Sullivan

