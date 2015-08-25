WATCH: Sony just tested its first drone prototype

Aerosense, Sony’s new drone business, just released video of its prototype flying.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the drone can fly for up to two hours at a maximum speed of about 170 kilometres an hour and can carry up to 10 kilos of cargo.

But it’s not for the average punter. The drone has been designed for enterprise and business customers to do surveys, not deliver mail or pizzas to your door.

Aerosense is Sony’s joint venture with Japanese automation company ZMP, and is expecting revenues to hit JPY10 billion ($AU116 million) by 2020.

Here’s the video.

There’s more here.

