WATCH: Some Of Phillip Hughes' Finest Cricketing Moments

Australian batsman Phillip Hughes is gone at 25 after being struck in the head by a bouncer on Tuesday.

Hughes has been on life support in a Sydney hospital since the accident and never regained consciousness.

Cricket Australia’s team doctor, Peter Brunker, said he was surrounded by friends and family this afternoon when he passed away.

The entire round of Sheffield Shield matches has been called off after the accident.

The left-handed opening batsman launched into the international cricket in 2009 with a stellar performance against South Africa.

In his second test, Hughes became the youngest batsman in history to score centuries in each innings of a match.

Here are some videos of Hughes in action.

His debut centurry against South Africa in 2009.





Hughes finished the Top End Tour as Australia A captain with his highest first-class score of 243 in a four-day match against South Africa A.

Highlights of Australia A versus South Africa A at Darwin’s Marrara Cricket Ground, where Phillip Hughes blasted a double-tonne.

His attack on South Africa A where he scored 202 runs off 151 balls

Jetting off to South Africa in January to replace injured Shaun Marsh

Phillip Hughes 138 runs playing for NSW against the Tasmanian Tigers in the 2010-11 Sheffield Shield

Phillip Hughes in form scoring 86 runs vs Sri Lanka in the 2012/13 test series

Explaining how to master his favourite cut shot

