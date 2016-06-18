Watch a solar flare capable of radio blackouts on Earth erupt into space

On April 17, 2016 the solar flare erupted on the sun’s surface causing moderate radio blackouts, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Observatory. NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory captured the event on camera. The different colours in this video correspond to different wavelengths of light.

