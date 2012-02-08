WATCH: Snow In Finland Caused A 100-Car Chain Reaction Crash

While we have seen snowy conditions catch out inexperienced drivers in Seattle, we were surprised to see it happen in Finland, where this weather is a normal occurance.



In fact, Finns have been renowned for their car control for years. There is even a saying in racing: if you want to win, get the Finn.

It seems that this snow storm caught an entire roadway off guard. Amazingly, we found video of part of the incident on Car Scoop.

And while many people were injured, there were also no fatalities. We find that amazing as well.

The people who filmed this video skidded off the road due to the snow, got out of the car, and recorded the aftermath.

Skip to 1:25 in the video to see the chain reaction start. (YouTube via Car Scoop):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s a crash in the states >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.