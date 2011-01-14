HILARIOUS Snooki Gives 'Guida' Makeover To 11-Year-Old

It’s never too early to start!



Actually, yeah it is, but that didn’t stop AOL from posting this “You’ve Got Snooki” video as part of their “You’ve Got…” series.

In the video, Snooki transforms a fresh-faced, headband sporting, self-tanner free 11year-old named Jessica into “Mini-Snooki.”

In case you want to become a mini-Snooki yourself, here are Snooki’s top make-up tips:

Though “the bronzer is the most essential thing to being a guida” you “don’t want to make yourself look too orange.” (Follow this one yourself, Snooki?)

“Boys love pink.”

“You need a LOT of hairspray. Hold your breath — for like a minute.”

And finally: “Animal Print.”

“You’ve been Snookified!” was the inevitable, depressing new catchphrase.

Video below.



