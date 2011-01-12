WATCH Snooki Wowws Letterman With 10 Reasons To Buy Her Book

Here’s the best reason to buy Snooki‘s new book: If you’re watching Letterman, your standards can’t be too high.



Snooki popped up in person last night to give Letterman the Top 10 reasons people should buy her new book ‘A Shore Thing.’

“I’ll grind with you at any nightclub of your choice.”

And

“It’s so good Pauly-D wants to learn how to read.”

Letterman’s reactions are even funnier than the clip itself.

Video below.



