Watch Skrillex Teach Richard Branson How To DJ

Billionaire businessman Richard Branson may be the head of over 400 companies, record-setting kite surfer, an aspiring astronaut and exclusive island owner, but one thing he is not is a DJ.



Branson tested out his skills alongside the world’s second-highest paid DJ, Skrillex, Saturday backstage at the Virgin Mobile FreeFest in Columbia, Maryland.

Branson tweeted, “Here’s @ Skrillex teaching me how to DJ at @ virginmlive # FreeFest. Should I stick to the day job?!”

Judge for yourselves below:



