Watch Skrillex Teach Richard Branson How To DJ

Billionaire businessman Richard Branson may be the head of over 400 companies, record-setting kite surfer, an aspiring astronaut and exclusive island owner, but one thing he is not is a DJ.
Branson tested out his skills alongside the world’s second-highest paid DJ, Skrillex, Saturday backstage at the Virgin Mobile FreeFest in Columbia, Maryland.
Branson tweeted, “Here’s
@Skrillex teaching me how to DJ at @virginmlive #FreeFest. Should I stick to the day job?!”
Judge for yourselves below:
SEE ALSO: The 10 highest-paid DJs in the world >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.