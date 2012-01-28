Watch Silicon Valley's Hottest Entrepreneur Belt Out Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Drew Houston is known for running a company that’s worth $4 billion — but did you know he’s got quite a voice?



TechCrunch dug up a video of Houston singing “Rocket Man” at a bar at the World Economic Forum in Davos sometime earlier this week. Aside from running Dropbox, the dude can belt tunes with the best of them.

Check out the full video below.



